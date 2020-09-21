Cable Management System Market : Global Industry Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Size, and Forecasts to 2020 – 2027.

Global Cable Management System Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at CAGR of 8X.8X% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Cable management systems refer arrangement of wires that are used for electrical services and communication service in a building. Cable management systems play a significant role in information technology (IT), communications, and power distribution as they help to maintain a proper track of cables running in a building structure.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Cable management systems aid in reducing the planning process by systematically maintaining documented physical networks. They reassign surplus items and support in improving the lifecycle of data assets of telecommunications and also manage telecommunication inventory to enable smooth work flow in an organization and even facilitate telecommunication professionals with high-quality voice, video, and data signals.

Growing construction with underground wiring and other interior concerns, boosting the demand for cable management system. Cables are used in underground network construction, owing to their high resistance and superior fire resistance performance properties. Increasing residential & commercial construction and infrastructure development, owing to booming population is supplementing the market growth.

Government regulations and standards from various countries, which focus on management of power and communication cable, are boosting the demand for cable management systems in industries such as IT & telecom, healthcare and construction. Rapid technological improvements in communication networks have facilitated users to obtain information concerning location of system connections and system capacities along with database maintenance in the devices.

Regional Analysis of Cable Management System Market

The growing infrastructure of IT & telecom industry along with advancements in technology is driving the growth in North America market, in terms of revenue this region has contributed for US$ XX.XX Mn in 2019 and expected to reach US$ XX.XX Mn with CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. Besides, changes in government and organizational regulations for management of cables are backing to the growth of the overall market.

For instance, for proper management of information and communication lines, the U.S. government made a cable management systems standard, namely EC SC 23A, this management includes retention, containment, support, and protection against external influences.

The Europe market has developed due to high investments made in infrastructure projects and thriving adoption of cable management systems for maintaining proper track of data and power cables and necessity for high-performance data cables, has flourished the market of cable management systems in Europe.

Asia Pacific is also witnessing the growth in this market as due to several government initiatives for time-bound construction of excellent infrastructure in developing countries like China, India, and Indonesia are nurturing the growth of the construction sector, which in turn is working in favor of the market. Countries like India have focused towards rapid industrialization with advanced technology as well as developing smart cities. Wherein XX $ are invested in smart cities, which include lighting control systems and also provide excellent power supply and safety measures such as alarm systems, access control and better aesthetics, which requires cable management.

Indonesia is also witnessing upswing in numerous residential and commercial projects, commenced by some major construction firms assist in the growth of the market. Major construction and development firms in Indonesia are Jakarta City Administration, PT Jakarta Monorail and Indonesia Ministry of Public Works. All these factors are likely to benefit the growth of the Asia Pacific market, which was contributed for US$ XX.XX Mn in 2019 and expected to reach US$ XX.XX Mn with CAGR of XX% by the end of the forecast period.

Product Insights

Based on product, the market has been segmented into cable trays, cable trunks, boxes, connectors, distribution boards, cable conduits, and others. Conduits are widely adopted by the end-use industries such as manufacturing, oil & gas, healthcare, and public infrastructure, thus conduits held the largest market share in 2019 of US$ XX.XX Mn. Furthermore, this trend of market dominance is expected to remain continue due to the numerous benefits of conduits, such as high tensile strength, competitive lifecycle costs, EMI shielding and physical protection to conductors are likely to promote the demand for these conduits over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report Cable Management System Market

Global Cable Management System Market, by Product Type

• Cable Trays

• Trunks

• Conduits

• Boxes

• Connectors

• Others

Global Cable Management System Market, by Material

• Metallic

• Non-Metallic

Global Cable Management System Market, by End-user

• IT and Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Energy and Utility

• Health Care

• Mining

• Construction

• Others

Global Cable Management System Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Cable Management System Market

• ABB.

• Schneider Electric

• Screwfix Direct Ltd

• Cable Management Products Ltd.

• Gripple

• Houston Wire & Cable Co.

• ABB Installation Products Inc.

• Legrand

• HellermannTyton Group Plc.

• TE Connectivity.

• Eaton.

• Niedax Group

• Oglaend System Group

• Dietzel GmbH

• HUA WEI INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

• Sirijaya

• Chatsworth Products

