ByteDance wouldn’t sell TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft: Statement

ByteDans rejects Microsoft’s proposal (symbolic photo)

New York :

The deal between Microsoft and ByteDance is difficult because of the purchase of TikTok’s US operations. American tech giant Microsoft announced on Sunday that its offer to buy TikTok had been rejected. The deadline for the closure or sale of TickTock’s US operations is nearing the end.

also read

Ticketcock remains the center of controversy between the US and China. US President Donald Trump has given US companies a deadline to cease trading with BiteDance, Ticketock’s parent company. Trump had claimed that China could use TITTOC to track the location of government employees, prepare dossiers on extortion and corporate espionage.

Regarding the owner of Ticketock, the American tech giant said in a statement: “ByteDance told us today that they will not sell the US operations of Ticketock to Microsoft.”

The statement said: “We are confident that our proposal will be good for tiktok users. It also protects national security interests.”

Under Trump’s orders, Microsoft and Oracle were considered the most powerful competitors to buy TickTalk’s US operations.

TicketTalk has been downloaded 175 million times in the US while billions of people around the world use this app to create short videos from mobile phones. The company has denied allegations of data sharing with China.

Video: What are the Ticktock stars doing after Ticketock is banned?