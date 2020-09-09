Building Thermal Insulation Market– Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Material (Stone Wool, Glass Wool, Plastic Foam and Others), by Building Type, by Application and by Geography

Building Thermal Insulation Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 25.77 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Inaction of various policy and regulations preferring the demand of insulation in residential and commercial building is leading factors boosting the market demand. Rising awareness and the need for energy efficient structures, to reduce high-energy costs in commercial and public buildings, are predicted to drive the market in the non-residential segment.

Building thermal insulation market based on material has been segmented into stone wool, glass wool, plastic foam. Plastic foam segment is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market growth during the forecast period. This is due to its various characteristics such as versatility, higher thermal resistance, strength and life span.

Wall insulation segment is leading the building thermal insulation market due to increasing demand for energy efficient buildings. Residential building type segment is expected grow at highest CAGR attributed to surging infrastructural activities in emerging countries.

Geographically, the building thermal insulation market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North American is expected to be one of the largest markets during the forecast period. Presence of strict building energy codes and presence of some of the major players of the market, such as Knauf Insulation, Inc. (US), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Johns Manville Corporation (US), Owens Corning (US) and others driving the building thermal insulation market in this region.

Scope of the Report:

Building Thermal Insulation Market, By Material:

• Stone Wool

• Glass Wool

• Plastic Foam

• Others

Building Thermal Insulation Market, By Application:

• Roof Insulation

• Wall Insulation

• Floor Insulation

Building Thermal Insulation Market, By Building Type:

• Residential Building

• Non-residential Building

Building Thermal Insulation Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Building thermal Insulation Market:

• Johns Manville Corporation (US)

• Saint-Gobain S.A. (France)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Kingspan Group Plc. (Ireland)

• Knauf Insulation, Inc. (US)

• Owens Corning (US)

• Huntsman Corporation (US)

• Rockwool International A/S (Germany)

• Paroc Group Oy (Finland)

• Beijing New Building Material (Group)

• Co., Ltd. (China)

• NICHIAS Corporation (Japan)

