Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market – Industry analysis and forecast (2019-2026)

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

A breast cancer liquid biopsy is a simple and non-invasive alternative to surgical biopsies which enables doctors to discover a range of information about a tumor through a simple blood sample. Traces of cancer’s DNA in the blood can give clues about the treatments that are most likely to work for that patient. In addition, breast cancer liquid biopsy may improve therapies and achieve better clinical outcomes in patients. Breast cancer liquid biopsy is highly fragmented due to technological advancement and innovations in medical treatment.

The increasing prevalence of breast cancer, preference for non-invasive procedures, initiatives undertaken by government and global health organizations, technological advancement to augment market revenues, rising emphasis on personalized medicine, and availability of funding for liquid biopsy R & D would create commercial market opportunities. However, the high cost of care for breast cancer patients continues to be the major hindrance to the market growth.

Breast cancer liquid biopsy market is segmented by circulating biomarker, end use, and region. Among circulating biomarker, circulating tumor cells and cell-free DNA is considered attractive market segment and is expected to hold a significant share of the market in the coming years. Growth can be attributed to factors such as technological advancement and innovations in medical treatment. Circulating biomarker segment would continue to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to most of the diagnostic, prognostic, and therapy-predictive procedures, which aim to improve the overall level of personalization.

Among regions, the North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to easy accessibility and high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies (such as PCR and NGS) among healthcare professionals, rising prevalence of breast cancer in the US and Canada, technological advancements in breast cancer liquid biopsy products, and growing public and private funding to support research activities in the field.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly due to rising healthcare awareness along with increasing geriatric population coupled with governments and companies trying to keep growing cancer prevalence rates under control in the region. For instance, the Indian government developed a National Programme for Prevention and Control of Breast Cancer among low-income women in a public breast cancer screening program. China, India, and Japan are the major contributors to the region’s growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of global breast cancer liquid biopsy market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding global breast cancer liquid biopsy market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market:

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market, by Circulating Biomarker

• Circulating Tumour Cells (CTCs)

• Cell-free DNA (cfDNA)

• Extracellular Vehicles (EVs)

• Other Circulating Biomarkers

• Liquid Biopsy Market, by End User

• Reference Laboratories

• Hospitals and Physician Laboratories

• Other End Users

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Latin America

• MEA

Key Players of the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Roche Diagnostics

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Myriad Genetics

• Menarini Silicon Biosystems

• Illumina

• Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc

• Genomic Health, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Fluxion Biosciences, Inc

• Biodesix, Inc.

• Guardant Health, Inc.

• Isogen Life Science B.V.

