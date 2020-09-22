blocks the property of those in the US who help sell or transfer traditional weapons to or from Iran: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has taken a position on Iran. US President Donald Trump, who made an important decision on Monday, ordered the property of those who provide Iranian arms deliveries or economic services to be blocked.

The US President said: “I am blocking ownership in the US for those who deliver, sell or support traditional weapons in / from Eram, as well as those who provide training, financial services and support. The US President has said that this order will significantly reduce the Iranian regime’s ability to export weapons to terrorists and dangerous people across the region. As well as acquiring weapon skills to build his army.

This regulation is crucial for the implementation of the UN arms embargo against Iran. The order will seriously affect the Iranian regime’s ability to export weapons to terrorists and dangerous actors across the region, as well as its ability to acquire weapons to build its own armed forces: US President https://t.co/ K1oeWae9Fg

– ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

Let’s say the United States imposed this ban after a statement by one of its top officials that Iran could soon be manufacturing nuclear weapons by the end of this year. The US official claimed that Iran continued its nuclear program despite the sanctions.