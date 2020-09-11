best substitute for potatoes from the diet: best substitute for potatoes

There are many of us who are prohibited from eating potatoes for various reasons. But the taste of potatoes is so good that it is less to punish yourself for not eating them. But what to do is also take care of your health and keep in shape. So something that is definitely needed that gives the flavor of potatoes and also helps in reducing obesity …

Potato is a better option for Colocasia esculenta

– Actually, Colocasia Esculenta is the scientific name of Arabic, a very tasty and rich vegetable. The cooked arbi tastes almost like potatoes. But like potatoes, increasing the amount of fat in our bodies doesn’t work.

– Therefore, people who are unable to consume potatoes due to obesity due to another disease like sugar, etc., can correct this deficiency by using boiled Arabic in their diet.

Eat Arabic instead of potatoes and improve fitness

Arabic is a treasure trove of qualities

-Arabi is a whole vegetable. Not only fruits, but also its leaves and roots are used as food. Properties like fiber, vitamins, potassium, copper, and manganese are abundant in Arabic. All of these help keep our bodies healthy and control fat.

Sugar patients can consume it too

-Arabi is also beneficial for sugar or diabetic patients. It is true that these people are advised not to eat potatoes or in very limited quantities. Because Arabic doesn’t just benefit sugar patients in two ways.

– Helps maintain blood sugar levels in patients with Arabic sugar. This prevents the amount of glucose from increasing too much. It also helps in maintaining balanced insulin levels.

– The dietary fiber, potassium, magnesium and copper contained in Arabic control blood flow. Also, prevent fat from building up in the arteries. This results in the sugar patients not getting tired very quickly. You feel more active yourself.

