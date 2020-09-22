Beijing says India and China will continue to talk about tensions on the border

The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that the sixth round of Corps Commander talks with India took place on September 21, in which the two countries agreed to continue and discuss the border issue. The Global Times quoted spokesman Weng Wenbin as saying: India and China held a sixth round of corps commander-level talks yesterday, in which both countries discussed the current border situation before agreeing to continue further discussions.

During the meeting at the LAC in China in the direction of Moldo, 14 Corps chiefs Lieutenant General Harinder Singh and possibly Lieutenant General PGK Menon were accompanied by the joint secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on behalf of India. The meeting started at around 10 a.m. on Monday morning and lasted until 11 p.m.

After about a month there was a Corps Commander level meeting between the two countries. In the meantime there have been at least three shooting incidents in the LAC.

Ajit Doval, Chief of Staff Bipin Rawat and Major General MM The high-level meeting between Narwans was decided. The talks come at a time when six other summits have been occupied by India, which will help the Indian army strengthen its position at the peak.