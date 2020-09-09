Behind- the- Meter (BTM) Battery Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2019-2027: By End Use, Capacity, Battery, and by Region.

Behind the Meter (BTM) Battery Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6%. The report has analyzed the drivers, restraints, and challenges facing the Behind-the-meter (BTM) Battery Market.

Behind-the-Meter (BTM) Batteries are attached through power meters for business, industrial, and residential consumers.BTM batteries differ in magnitude from 3 kilowatts to 5 megawatts and are generally implemented with a rooftop solar photovoltaic cells.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Battery storage systems are located at a different magnitude of the electricity environment as well as customers, transmission, and distribution. These storage capacities are mainly segregated into Behind- the-meter (BTM) or In front-of-the meter (FTM). In front-of-the meter battery are connected to the back of electricity meter in business, industrial, and residential sectors. They authorize electricity bill reductions. The main aim of the BTM battery storage capacity system is to give the back-up capacity to customers on the condition of blackouts.

The magnitude of BTM batteries ranges from 3 kilowatts (kW) to 5 megawatts (MW) rely upon the end-use. BTM battery is implemented at the customer’s place. It is not attainable to the distribution system supplier. These batteries store electricity exhausted by solar panels, windmills or, power Grids when electricity utilization is low. The stored electricity can be utilized by the customer on call or can be returned to the distribution power grid when electricity utilization is more.

Key Drivers and Restraints of the Behind -the-Meter (BTM) Battery Market

BTM batteries can assist customers to reduce their electricity bills, through energy demand management. Rising demand flexibility can release the combination of the increased share of shifting sustainability in the grid. Combined BTM batteries can give support for system function, while also varying network and high capacity expenditures. The major enabling factors that boost the market are lowering advanced cost, authorizing regulatory framework structure, and lowering soft costs, like connection and empowering cost. A BTM battery implemented at the customer’s premises can save electricity that is generated from onsite solar rooftop photovoltaic systems or is represented from the distribution power grid, usually when electricity costs are low. This saved electricity can then be utilized to encounter the customer’s electricity requirements, or it can be administered back into the distribution power grid.

Innovation landscape of the Behind-the-Meter (BTM) Battery Market

The innovation landscape is the solution to combine variable sustainability to drive the BTM market. There are four wide magnitudes of the innovation landscape.

• Enabling Technologies

• Business models

• Market Design

• System Operation

Enabling technologies to have large scale batteries, behind the meters batteries, Intelligent charging, Internet of things, Sustainable power to heat, sustainable power to hydrogen, Sustainable Mini Power grids, and Traditional Power Plants. Under Business models and market design, the innovation landscape is subdivided into aggregators, peer to peer electricity market, Energy distribution, community buying models, rising time granularity in the electrical market, modernize volume market, Zonal markets, Markets unification of distributed power sources, and net billing plan. System operation is subdivided into the forthcoming role of the distribution function, improved estimation of variable sustainable power creation, the advanced function of inflated hydropower storage capacity, and essential power lines.

Market segmentation

Behind the meter battery market is divided into by End use (residential, Commercial and industrial), by capacity (Up to 500 kW and Above 500 kW), by Battery (Lithium-ion Battery, lead acid battery, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America). The Battery storage systems positioned at the customer level that is, at the business, industrial and commercial are basically “behind the meter) batteries, because they are allocated at a consumer provision. They are basically far off the direct command of the distribution function operator; however different initiatives survive in which customers are rewarded for permitting the distribution function operator to remove electricity from the battery as required. Green Mountain powers Tesla, Powerwall scheme in the U.S and Eneco CrowdNett scheme in the Netherlands. A BTM battery implemented at the customer’s place can reserve electricity that is generated from onsite solar rooftop Photovoltaic systems or is drawn from the administering needs, or it can be forced back into the distribution power grid when electricity costs are at a high level.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of the region the Behind-the -meter (BTM) battery market is divided into North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Europe is estimated to the dominant region in the BTM battery market as the region has high implemented support of sustainable energy. An increase in environmental rules is also estimated to control the utilization of diesel generators in the blackout condition. Asia Pacific is expected to be a largely captivating region at a quick pace in the area. Nations in Asia Pacific like Japan, China, and India are largely concentrating on sustainable energy sources as alternative sources of energy in order to reduce the tax on electricity. Demand for electricity has been rising in India and China due to the development of industrialization and population. North America is expected to report for an essential share of the BTM battery market in the forthcoming years.

Key Developments

Johnson control Internationals located in China is working on a new project 100 kW/182 kWh BTM energy storage method in the Asia Pacific Region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Behind-The-Meter (BTM) Battery Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Behind-The-Meter (BTM) Battery Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Behind-The-Meter (BTM) Battery Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Voltage, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Behind-The-Meter (BTM) Battery Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Behind-The Meter Battery Market

Behind-The Meter (BTM) Battery Market, By End Use

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Behind-The Meter (BTM) Battery Market, By Capacity

• Up to 500 kW

• Above 500 kW

Behind-The- Meter (BTM) Battery Market, By Battery

• Lithium-ion Battery

• Lead Acid battery

• Others

Behind-The- Meter (BTM) Battery Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Behind-The-Meter (BTM) Battery Market, Key Players

• Honeywell International Inc.

• ESS, Inc.

• Stem. Inc.

• Johnsons Controls

• Schneider Electric

• SUN POWER

• Sonnen

• Greensmith

• JLM Energy

• Clean Energy Storage Inc.

• Mercedes-Benz

• AutoGrid

• SHARP

• ABB (Switzerland)

• GreenCharge

