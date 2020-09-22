Before the critical FATF meeting, Pakistan continues to treat 21 feared terrorists as VIPs

Although the sword of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) hangs around Pakistan’s neck, the neighboring country does not let itself be deterred from educating terrorists and turning them into government guests. The Pakistani government provides VIP facilities to 21 terrorists, including the underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim and the terrorist Ranjit Singh Neeta of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) from Pakistan.

Sources said the international community is concerned about this hypocrisy by Pakistan, which pretends to act against terrorists on the one hand and funds terrorists on the other. Sources said the Pakistani government is providing VIP facilities to 21 feared terrorists. This includes those terrorists who were allegedly banned last month.

According to the list submitted to the ANI news agency, terrorists granted VIP facilities include Don Dawood Ibrahim from the Underworld, Wadhwa Singh, head of the Indian Mujahideen (IM), Riyaz Bhatkal, the terrorists Mirza Shadab Baig and Afif Hasan Siddibapa are included. This includes many terrorists who are most wanted in India. But give them protection.

India has exposed Pakistan many times in proxy war by providing funding and training to terrorist organizations. Last month, Pakistan banned 88 members of terrorist organizations. This was in line with the list of the United Nations Security Council. Militants like Jamaat-ud-Dawa’s leader Hafiz Saeed, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Mohammad Masood Azhar, Zakiur Rahman Lakhvi and Ibrahim were on that list.

The government also reportedly confiscated the bank accounts and property of terrorists present in the country. There is also a ban on going abroad. Pakistan claims that it is taking action against the terrorists, but there are no details on how many orders have been implemented.

The Pakistani government wants to avoid being blacklisted by the FATF, but is unwilling to break ties with terrorists. Pakistan has been on the gray list since June 2018. In February, Pakistan received a final warning that the entire action plan should be implemented by June 2020. The FATF has postponed its meeting until September because of a coronavirus infection.