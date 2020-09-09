Battery Separators Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Battery Type (Li-ion, Lead Acid and Others), by Material (Polyethylene. Polypropylene), by End-use Industry and by Geography

Battery Separators Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 3.37 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Separator are generally porous membrane that are placed between an anode and cathode electrode of battery. The main function of a separator is to prevent electrical short circuits by keeping two electrodes apart. Rising population and industrialization, increasing demand for electric vehicles and various advances done in the battery technology are driving the consumption of battery separators globally.

The battery separators market based on type is segmented into lead acid, Li-ion and others. The lead acid battery separator segment is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market growth due to its low cost and wide applicability. Li-ion battery separator segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Li-ion batteries are generally used in electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles.

The market based on end-use industry has been divided in to automotive, consumer electronics, industrial and others. The automotive segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market for battery separator. Increasing advancements in technology resulting in improvement in battery cell chemistry, subsequently reducing weight of battery packs which lead to increasing demand for suitable battery separators for various automotive applications.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for battery separators during the forecast period due to huge demand for battery materials in emerging economies like China and India.

Key Highlights:

• Battery separators market analysis and forecast, in terms of volume and value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the battery separators market.

• Battery separators market segmentation on the basis of battery type, material type, end-use industry and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Battery separators market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study.

• Battery separators market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the bbattery separators market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about bbattery separators market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the bbattery separators market globally.

The key players operating in the global battery separator market include

• Toray Industry (Japan)

• SK Innovation (South Korea)

• Asahi Kasei (Japan)

• Freudenberg (Germany)

• W-Scope Industries (Japan)

• Entek International (US)

• Ube Industries (Japan)

• Dreamweaver International (US)

• Sumitomo Chemical (Japan)

• Bernard Dumas (France)

Key Target Audience:

• Battery Separator Manufacturers

• Raw Material Suppliers

• Battery Separators Traders, Distributors and Suppliers

• Regional Battery Associations

• Government and Regional Research Organizations

Scope of the Battery Separators Market report:

The research report segments the battery separators market based on battery type, material, end-use industry and geography

Battery Separators Market, by Battery type:

• Li-ion

• Lead Acid

• Others

Battery Separators Market, by material:

• Polypropylene

• Polyethylene

• Others

Battery Separators Market, by end-use industry:

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial

• Others

Battery Separators Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Battery Separators Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/1909

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com