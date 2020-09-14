BANKING BPS MARKET OVERVIEW 2019-INTEGRATION OF LATEST TECHNOLOGIES INTO EXISTENT OFFERINGS TO INDUSTRY GROWTH AND BUSINESS STRATEGY

A large scale BANKING BPS market research report provides with an excellent business solutions with which conquering business challenges become easy. The report analyses the market situation which may change in the coming years. This market report also studies general market conditions, estimates client company’s market share and possible sales volume, figure out the probable market for a new product to be launched and discover the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain product. The BANKING BPS report covers detailed analysis of top players. This market research report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin.

Market Analysis: Global Banking BPS Market :

Global banking BPS market is projecting a rise in estimated value to an estimated value of USD 22.19 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 9.62% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to Rise in number of public banks, Increase in loans and deposition of money and Increase in working population

Market Drivers:

Rise in number of public banks act as a driver for the market growth

Increase in loans and deposition of money enhance the growth of the market

Increase in working population act as a catalyst for the market growth

Acceptance of technological advancement and digitalization in the banking sector has driven the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increase in cybercrimes due to hacking is restraining the market growth

Rise in cyber-attack due to less secured systems also hampers the market growth

By Operation Analysis

Front Office Customer Management Services Document Management Sales and Marketing Outsourcing

Middle Office Insurance BPS Banking BPS Healthcare Providers BPS

Back Office F&A Outsourcing Procurement



By Service Analysis

Core Banking BPS

Mortgage and Loan BPS Origination Services BPS Mortgage and Loan Administration BPS

Payment Services BPS Cheque Processing BPS Credit Card Processing BPS EFT Services BPS

Securities Processing BPS Portfolio Services BPS Trade Services BPS



Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Key Developments in the Market

In November 2015, Intuit Inc., developed quicken 2016, a software which helps customers to easily transact, track and take control of managing the money. The software increased the customer support in United States and also enhanced accuracy of banks transaction and downloads

In April 2013, TCS acquired Alti SA IT services in order to grow in the European continental. The acquisition also includes banks. TCS aimed to expand the business in Europe and France by providing new services and solutions to their customers such as financial services, manufacturing, French corporations in banking, utilities and luxury sector

Competitive Analysis

Global banking BPS market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global banking BPS market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Banking BPS Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Banking BPS Market, By Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

