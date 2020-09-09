Bakery Processing Equipment Market Type, Share, Size, Analysis Trends, Demand and Top Players: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Buhler AG, ALFA LAVAL, FRITSCH

The Winning Report [Bakery Processing Equipment Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status and Forecast 2026] published by Data Bridge Market research provides the all-inclusive data regarding the market with growth, share, size and recent market trends. Best practice models and research methodologies are utilized in this Bakery Processing Equipment market research report to give comprehensive market analysis, accurate market segmentation and insights. Worldwide Bakery Processing Equipment Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.

Bakery processing equipment is used for producing the bakery products like cakes, pastries, breads, cookies, pizza, biscuits, donuts and other products. Different types of equipment are used for the production process of various bakeries for different processes like mixing, cooling, baking, enrobing, moulding, extrusion and others.

Bakery Technology Equipment, LLC offers FORMABAR product is a whole bar making line which consists of every component required in the process of making the highest quality bars as quickly, cost-effectively and efficiently as possible. Global bakery processing equipment market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Buhler AG, ALFA LAVAL, FRITSCH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Candy Worx, BONGARD, Silvestri S.r.l., Bettcher Industries, Inc., Aasted ApS, Global Bakery Solutions, JBT, Heat and Control, Inc., RHEON Automatic Machinery co. ltd., Baker Perkins, Markel Food Group (Markel Corporation), ANKO FOOD MACHINE CO., LTD., Gemini Bakery Equipment Company, The Middleby Corporation, The Henry Group, Inc., Precision Food Innovations (PFI), Mecatherm, Yoslon FOOD MACHINE UNION Co. LTD, GOSTOL-GOPAN d.o.o. Nova Gorica, LINXIS GROUP and others.

Product Launch

In April 2019, Buhler AG introduced block chain ready solutions, which is beneficial in providing leading edge technology to increase the food safety standards and rising the production efficiency. This would help in enhancing the customer base of the company.

In 2018, Bongard launched new product under innovative panel with capacitive technology named as INTUITIV2 which has become a part of their ORION EVO range.

In August 2018, MECATHERM launched their three main new innovations such as the M-TA oven, the M-UB handling system and the M-NS divider. This would help in expanding the product portfolio of the company thereby expanding the business.

In May 2018, Bettcher Industries introduced a new Automatic Coating System which helped in consistent breading perfection as compared to the traditional hand breading with more distinctive flavors than frozen pre-breaded menu products. This helped in expanding the product portfolio of the company.

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the BAKERY PROCESSING EQUIPMENT market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bakery Processing Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

Crucial Market Segment details-:

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into mixers, denester, depanners, ovens, proofers & retarders, slicers & dividers, sheeters, molders, pan greasers & depositors, freezers & coolers, handling systems, dough feeding systems, piston filling injectors and others. Mixers segment is sub-segmented into continuous mixer, double planetary mixers, specialty mixers and spiral mixers. Ovens segment is sub-segmented into electric ovens, gas ovens and special ovens. Proofers & retarders segment is sub-segmented into single rack, multi rack and specialized. Pan greasers & depositors segment is sub-segmented into layer cake system, lobe depositors & extruders, topping system, bread depositor, sandwiching machine and volumetric piston depositors. Piston filling injectors segment is sub-segmented into side injectors and top injectors. Ovens are growing at the highest CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In February 2019, Buhler AG strengthens its strategic position by expanding its advanced factory in China regions. This helps in providing business pillars for consumer foods and achieved organic growth.

On the basis of mode of operation, the market is segmented into automatic and semi-automatic. Automatic is growing at the highest CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In October 2018, Rheon Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd. opened a new office in New Jersey. The new office is equipped with a huge laboratory with the key equipment for conducting tests to meet the customer’s requests. The new office will also hold educational and informative seminars. This would help in the expansion of the company.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into bakery processing industry, artesian bakery and food service industry. Food service industry is sub-segmented into hotels, restaurants and others. Bakery processing industry is growing at the highest CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In August 2018, Key Technology, Inc., and Heat and Control Pty Ltd formed a strategic partnership in New Zealand, India and Australia. This strategy would help the company to strengthen their position in respective regions and enhance the customer base.

Table of Contents

1 Bakery Processing Equipment Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Bakery Processing Equipment Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Bakery Processing Equipment Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Bakery Processing Equipment Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size by Regions

5 North America Bakery Processing Equipment Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Bakery Processing Equipment Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Bakery Processing Equipment Revenue by Countries

8 South America Bakery Processing Equipment Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Bakery Processing Equipment by Countries

10 Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Segment by Type

11 Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Segment by Application

12 Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2027)

