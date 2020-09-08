AUTONOMOUS EMERGENCY BRAKING MARKET 2020 INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS AND OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT | AUTOLIV INC., ROBERT BOSCH GMBH, CONTINENTAL AG, APTIV, MAGNA INTERNATIONAL

NEW YORK, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Data Bridge Market research has recently published a study titled ‘Global Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Research Report.’ In this report, analysts have provided a detailed evaluation of the Autonomous Emergency Braking market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures. This detailed market study focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources and is analysed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. This study aims to provide an evaluation and deliver essential information on the competitive landscape to meet the unique requirements of the companies and individuals operating in the Autonomous Emergency Braking Market.

Global autonomous emergency braking market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 18.47% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of government regulations regarding the prevention of accidents and crashes along with increasing concerns regarding driver and pedestrian’s safety.

This is the only report that is inclusive of the current effect of the coronavirus on the market and its forecasted trend. The coronavirus attack on the global economy has affected all industries, and its impacts are presented in detail in the report. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Autonomous Emergency Braking Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets.

A highly methodical quantitative as well as qualitative analysis of the global Autonomous Emergency Braking market has been covered in the report. The study evaluates the numerous aspects of this industry by studying its historical and forecast data. The research report also provides Porter’s five force model, in tandem with the SWOT analysis and PESTEL analysis of the Autonomous Emergency Braking market.

Some key players mentioned in the report are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global autonomous emergency braking market are Autoliv Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Aptiv, Magna International Inc., Mobileye, Tesla, AUDI AG, Daimler AG, AB Volvo, Volkswagen AG, MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION, BMW AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Hyundai Motor Company, Mazda Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Groupe PSA, Nissan, Valeo, Mando Corp., AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, among others.

Market Drivers:

Rise in the levels of spending power of individuals, is expected to improve the growth levels of the market

Increasing adoption and sales of vehicles globally, is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising number of accidents and collisions of vehicles, is expected to foster growth in the market

Technological advancements and increased prevalence of autonomous technology in automotive industry, is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Large costs associated with the integration of these systems, is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack of technological infrastructure in developing regions of the world and complications arising due to this factor, is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Key Insights that Study is going to provide:

The 360-degree Autonomous Emergency Braking overview based on a global and regional level

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players

A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

Competitors – In this section, various Autonomous Emergency Braking industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Autonomous Emergency Braking Market, This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part

Production Analysis – Production of the Autonomous Emergency Braking is analysed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Autonomous Emergency Braking Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Autonomous Emergency Braking Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Autonomous Emergency Braking Market

Competitive Landscape – Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Brake Type (Drum Brake, Disc Brake), Technology (Camera-Based, Fusion-Based, LiDAR-Based, RaDAR-Based), Application (Forward Emergency Braking System, Multi-Directional Emergency Braking System, Reverse Emergency Braking System), Brake Usage (Forward Collision Warning, Dynamic Brake Support, Crash Imminent Braking), Operating Speed (High Speed Inter-Urban, Low Speed-City, Pedestrian/Vulnerable Road Users), Components (Actuators, Audible Buzzers, Controllers, Sensors, Visual Indicators), Level of Automation Driving (Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous), Vehicle Type (ICE, Electric & Hybrid Vehicles)

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

The Autonomous Emergency Braking Market report delivers the principle locale, latest economic situations with the item value, benefits, production capacity, demand and supply, market development rate, and others. Additionally, the report performs SWOT Analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Key Highlights

– An in-depth evaluation of the vendor matrix as well as leading companies that would help understand the competitive scenario in the global Autonomous Emergency Braking market

– Insights about the regulatory as well as investment scenarios of the global Autonomous Emergency Braking market

– An analysis of the factors fuelling the market growth as well as their influence on the projection and dynamics of the global Autonomous Emergency Braking market

– A detailed roadmap presenting the growth opportunities in the global Autonomous Emergency Braking market alongside the identification of key factors influencing market growth

– An exhaustive evaluation of the numerous trends prevailing in the global Autonomous Emergency Braking market that would help identify market developments

Analysts have also highlighted the potential restraints present in the global Autonomous Emergency Braking market. With the help of market experts the report points out what changes companies can make to overcome these hurdles over the forecast years.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Autonomous Emergency Braking Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Autonomous Emergency Braking Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

