AUTOMOTIVE TEST EQUIPMENT MARKET 2020 INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS AND OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT | CONTINENTAL AG; SOFTING AG; ACTIA GROUP; ABB; DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES; VECTOR INFORMATIK

Data Bridge Market research has recently published a study titled 'Global Automotive Test Equipment Market Research Report.' This detailed market study focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources and is analysed using various tools.

Global Automotive Test Equipment Market is expected to grow to a projected value of USD 2.95 billion by 2026, rising from its initial estimated value of USD 2.14 billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of 4.13% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the overall growth of the automotive market that has been a result of increased demand for vehicles.

This is the only report that is inclusive of the current effect of the coronavirus on the market and its forecasted trend. The coronavirus attack on the global economy has affected all industries, and its impacts are presented in detail in the report. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Automotive Test Equipment Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets.

A highly methodical quantitative as well as qualitative analysis of the global Automotive Test Equipment market has been covered in the report. The study evaluates the numerous aspects of this industry by studying its historical and forecast data. The research report also provides Porter’s five force model, in tandem with the SWOT analysis and PESTEL analysis of the Automotive Test Equipment market.

Continental AG; Softing AG; ACTIA Group; ABB; Delphi Technologies; Vector Informatik GmbH; Siemens; SGS SA; Robert Bosch GmbH; Horiba; Honeywell International Inc.; TÜV SÜD; PTM Electronics; DENSO CORPORATION; DSA Daten- und Systemtechnik GmbH; Millbrook Proving Ground; Sierra Instruments, Inc.; Intelligent Technology Corp.,Ltd.; MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG; CME; MTS Systems Corporation; SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.; Racelogic and MOOG INC. are few of the major competitors present in the market.

Growth in adoption of autonomous vehicles and the need for proper R&D and testing for the capabilities of autonomous vehicles

Growing concerns regarding the environment and presence of strict regulations regarding the calculation of emissions from vehicles and automotive

High levels of costs associated with the application and implementation of advance testing equipment; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

The 360-degree Automotive Test Equipment overview based on a global and regional level

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players

A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

Competitors – In this section, various Automotive Test Equipment industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Automotive Test Equipment Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part

Production Analysis – Production of the Automotive Test Equipment is analysed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Automotive Test Equipment Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Automotive Test Equipment Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Automotive Test Equipment Market

Competitive Landscape – Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

By Product Type (Chasis Dynamometer, Engine Dynamometer, Wheel Alignment Tester, Vehicle Emission Test System), End Market (OEM R&D/Technical Center, OEM Assembly Paint, Authorized Service Centers), Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car), Application (Mobile/Tablet Based Equipment, PC/Laptop Based Equipment), Advance Technology (ECU Testing, Data Logger, Simulation Testing, ADAS Testing, EV Testing)

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

The Automotive Test Equipment Market report delivers the principle locale, latest economic situations with the item value, benefits, production capacity, demand and supply, market development rate, and others. Additionally, the report performs SWOT Analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

An in-depth evaluation of the vendor matrix as well as leading companies that would help understand the competitive scenario in the global Automotive Test Equipment market

Insights about the regulatory as well as investment scenarios of the global Automotive Test Equipment market

An analysis of the factors fuelling the market growth as well as their influence on the projection and dynamics of the global Automotive Test Equipment market

A detailed roadmap presenting the growth opportunities in the global Automotive Test Equipment market alongside the identification of key factors influencing market growth

An exhaustive evaluation of the numerous trends prevailing in the global Automotive Test Equipment market that would help identify market developments

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

Analysts have also highlighted the potential restraints present in the global Automotive Test Equipment market. With the help of market experts the report points out what changes companies can make to overcome these hurdles over the forecast years.

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Automotive Test Equipment Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Automotive Test Equipment Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

