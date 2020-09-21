Automotive SRS Curtain Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: by Vehicle Type, by Seat Configuration, by Sales Channel, by Position, by Components, by Region.

Automotive SRS Curtain Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 6.5% from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.

Automotive SRS Curtain Market Overview

In Automobile sector the safety of the passengers and the pedestrians ought to be the top priority. With the expand in quantity of vehicles on avenue there has been direct effect on the growing street accidents globally. Auto producers have been focusing on enhancing the overall safety of passengers and drivers. Airbags play a crucial role to decrease fatality rate concerned in road accidents. Uncertainty of accidents, the end result of put on and tear of the vehicle, complicated designs of the vehicle, and frictional resistance – proceed to power increase of the automobile curtain airbags market. Attributed to such factors, demand for automobile airbags is anticipated to make bigger in the automotive industry worldwide.

SRS Curtain airbags are special in contrast to traditional airbags that provide foreground collision protection to the occupant. Curtain airbags are most effective and functional in the event of a crash. Airbags system have endured to evolve, turning into immediately and efficient. Passive security system is a key area of focus for automakers and continues to witness R&D investments of mega scale. SRS curtain airbag is accountable for occupant security in case of a (head on) collision. SRS airbags are designed to shield the driver’s and passenger’s head in case of a crash. The sensors in the device observe the effect of collision and calculate the intensity of collision to install the airbag. Increase and improvement and the demand for car passenger security structures have led to developments in the airbag gadget of vehicles. SRS airbag system are greater dependable as in contrast to older systems. SRS curtain airbag is necessary for the right deployment of the airbag gadget when the automobile hurries up or decelerates suddenly. Increase in integration of seatbelt structures in motors is driving SRS Curtain Airbag Market.

The report also helps in understanding Automotive SRS Curtain Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments based on Vehicle Type and industry and project the Automotive SRS Curtain Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Vehicle Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Automotive SRS Curtain Market make the report investor’s guide.

Automotive SRS Curtain Market: Key Drivers

SRS curtain airbags are used to protect the driver in case of a head-on collision. Earlier, automobiles have been integrated with the driver and co-driver airbag. These airbags defend solely the front of the body. Currently, motors function with the SRS curtain airbag, which protects the head in case of a collision. Consumers demand advanced security features such as airbags, emergency braking system, and night time imaginative and prescient monitoring structures in vehicles. SRS airbag consists of sensors and a manage unit. When any impediment appears in the front of the vehicle, the driver abruptly slams the brakes, and the sensors in the car experience the effect of collision with the obstacle. The control unit analyzes the effect of the collision and if the impact is above the decided limit, then the SRS airbags are activated that cowl the complete automobile so that each passenger would be safe. The SRS curtain airbag additionally prevents the infant passenger in case of a collision.

Asia Pacific to preserve outstanding share of world automobile SRS Curtain Airbag Market

Asia Pacific is domestic to prominent automotive industries that are persistently targeted on the improvement of new technology involving safety. OEMs and Tier1 suppliers are imparting to develop protection aspects in each vehicle. Countries such as China, India, and Japan have research and development facilities, which in flip are estimated to enhance the SRS Curtain Airbag Market. European region has made airbags obligatory in all vehicles, which in flip is estimated to propel the international SRS curtain airbag market. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and European transport security council are attempting to compel car organizations to expand integration of security system in vehicles.

Competitive landscape

Major key players in the automobile SRS curtain airbag market are Nissan Motor Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG., Continental AG, Autoliv Inc., Nihon Plast Company Co. Ltd., Takata Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation and others.

Automotive SRS Curtain Airbag Market, by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Automotive SRS Curtain Airbag Market, by Seat Configuration

• Single Row Configuration

• Lounge Configuration

• Double Row Configuration

• People Mover Configuration

Automotive SRS Curtain Airbag Market, by Position

• Front

• Rear

• Head up

• Side

Automotive SRS Curtain Airbag Market, by Component

• Crash Sensor

• Diagnostic Monitoring Unit

• Air bag

Automotive SRS Curtain Airbag Market, by Sales Channel

• OEMs

• Aftermarket

Automotive SRS Curtain Airbag Market, by Region

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Italy

• Spain

Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• ASEAN

South America

• Brazil

• Mexico

Middle East & Africa

• GCC

• South Africa

