Automotive Shock Absorber Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report of Automotive Shock Absorber Market by Type (Air Shock Absorber, Damper Shock Absorber, and Others), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket, and, HEV), Vehicle Type (Commercial vehicle and Passenger car), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa) is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Rising advancements in passenger transportation options, demand for comfortable options in vehicles, and increasing automotive production across the region are the factors expected to drive the automotive shock absorbers market over the forecast period. The growth of automotive production in main regions, such as Asia-Pacific and MEA, is expected to fuel the demand for auto-components, like automotive shock absorbers. Also, with an increase in disposable income, the middle-class population is becoming more attracted to vehicle safety and comfort in the global market. Additionally, increasing production of two-wheelers, exactly in Asia, is expected to fuel demand for automotive shock absorbers over the forecast period.

On the other hand, increasing the adoption of electronic automotive shock absorber systems and high replacement costs associated with gas-filled automotive shock absorbers are some of the factors projected to hinder the global automotive shock absorbers market over the forecast period.

According to the type, in 2018, the damper shock absorber segment held the largest market share followed by air shock absorbers. Damper shock absorbers offer numerous features, like good adjustable configuration, reduction of force capacity by letting out the gas, and easy locking of the position of the dampers. The damper shock absorbers usually ensure lucrative, reliable, and durable operations of the passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles to provide a stiff ride in some passenger cars, like Maruti Suzuki Gypsy and Maruti Suzuki WagonR. These factors are expected to drive the demand for damper shock absorbers, mainly for passenger cars over the forecast period, which in turn drives the growth of the automotive shock absorber market.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global automotive shock absorber market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific accounted for almost 48% share of the global market in 2019. Growth of the auto industry in Japan, India, China, and South Korea has contributed to the strong position of Asia-Pacific in the global automotive shock absorber market. China is a noticeable aftermarket for the automotive industry and has a well-established network of suppliers. India is a noteworthy manufacturer and exporter of shock absorbers and struts.

Furthermore, Europe is expected to follow the Asia Pacific, in terms of revenue, in the global automotive shock absorber market. The presence of major automakers in Europe in conjunction with agreements between OEMs and automakers for uninterrupted supply is creating a sophisticated supply chain in the region. All these factors are expected to boost the automotive shock absorber market in Europe.

Key players operating in the Automotive Shock Absorber Market are Brinn Inc., BWI Group, Continental AG, Datsons Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd., DMA Sales, Inc., Duroshox, Endurance Technologies Limited, FCS Auto, Halla Holdings Corp., Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Kobe Suspensions, KYB, LEACREE Company, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., QBAutomotive, Ride Control, LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samavardhana Motherson Group, Tenneco Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm with a dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the Global Automotive Shock Absorber Market. The report encompasses the market by different segments and region, providing an in-depth analysis of the overall industry ecosystem, useful for making an informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the Global Automotive Shock Absorber Market. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain Global Automotive Shock Absorber Market positioning of competitors.

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-automotive-shock-absorber-market/55709/

Browse the market data Tables and Figures spread through a comprehensive research report and in-depth TOC on “Global Automotive Shock Absorber Market”

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com