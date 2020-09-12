Automotive Logistics Market with Key Vendors || DHL International GmbH, XPO Logistics, Inc., SNCF, KUEHNE + NAGEL, Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

(Global News) -The data and info collected to frame this large scale Automotive Logistics Market report is based on the modules with large sample sizes. The report provides complete market analysis and forecasting, market definition, market drivers and market restraints, market share, market segmentation and analysis of key players in the market. This market report gives details about major manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, and major applications. This Automotive Logistics Market report also brings into focus key opportunities in the industry and influencing factors which aids in taking business to the new level.

Global automotive logistics market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Logistics Market

Some of the major players operating in the global automotive logistics market are DHL International GmbH, XPO Logistics, Inc., SNCF, KUEHNE + NAGEL, Penske Automotive Group, Inc., Penske, BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG, Neovia Logistics Services, LLC., GEFCO, DACHSER, SCHNELLECKE GROUP AG & CO. KG, DB SCHENKER, Ryder System, Inc., CEVA Logistics, Imperial Logistics, Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd., Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., Hitachi Transport System, Ltd., YUSEN LOGISTICS CO, LTD., Kintetsu World Express, Inc. and DSV.

Table of Content: Automotive Logistics Market

Automotive Logistics Market Overview Economic Impact on Industry Competition by Manufacturers Production, Revenue (Value) by Region Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type Market by Application Manufacturing Cost Analysis Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Market Effect Factors Analysis Market Forecast Appendix

Product Launch

In April 2019, CEVA Logistics, a non-asset based supply chain management company launched new transport service for Asian customers. The new train service from Europe to china has been introduced. The belt and road initiative will drive the attention of foreign and domestic enterprises. The company will increase the market share for Asian and Europe market.

In January 2019, GEFCO launched Mission Control Centre (MCC) which provides Time Critical Freight Forwarding solutions. This center provides 24/7 service for global operational control, coordination and support of time critical solutions for shipments. This development helps the company to achieve maximum productivity through new technologies.

Scope of the Report

The Global research study analyzes the industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Other important Automotive Logistics Market data available in this report:

Market share and year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions

Emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue and share of main manufacturers.

Key performing regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas) along with their sub-regions are detailed in this report.

Strategic recommendations, forecast & growth areas of the Automotive Logistics Market.

This report discusses the market summary, market scope& gives a brief outline of the Market

Challenges for the new entrants, trends & market drivers.

Competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches & acquisitions.

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

