Autism Therapy Market 2020-2026 Global Industry Trends and Business Opportunities | Leading Players – Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, ALLERGAN, Merck & Co. Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG

Market Analysis: Global Autism Therapy Market

The Global Autism Therapy Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.62 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.85 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising awareness about the disease and its prevalence in the market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Autism Therapy Market

Few of the competitors currently working in the autism therapy market are Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, ALLERGAN, Merck & Co. Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Aspire Autism LLC, Hopebridge LLC., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Otsuka Holdings Co.Ltd., Curemark LLC., Sosei Group, Saniona, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Market Definition: Global Autism Therapy Market

Autism is a neurological disorder that is associated with a number of disabilities like lack of social skills, challenges with behavior of the individual. The intensity and severity of the disease is different with every individual. Diagnosis of autism can be done from a very young age with kids of age 2-3 year old. The cause is of yet unknown, but constant research and development is being carried on for the complete information of the disease.

Autism Therapy Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, US Food and Drug Administration granted balovaptan; investigational oral medicine for treatment of social interactions in patients with autism disorder, Breakthrough Therapy Designation.

