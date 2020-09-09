Australia Electric Car Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: Technology, Product, Battery, Battery Capacity, and End-User

Australia Electric Car Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.

Australia Electric Car Market Drivers & Restraints:

EV sales in Australia escalated three times last year but the progression is still far lesser than in most established nations. Total 6,718 full electric & hybrid plug-in vehicles were sold in 2019, compared to 2,216 the year before. Sales of combustion engine cars fell 7.8 percent over that period. The sluggish acceptance of EVs in Australia could be credited to the lack of Government rules & financial incentives rolled out in comparison to other nations. Nations like Norway which bid both financial & non-financial incentives for EV purchasing & maintenance have great rates of EV uptake.

California car-maker Tesla has taken the lion’s share of the EV market in Australia, with the newly released Model 3 sedan taking a leading position in the market. In 2019, the sales of new pure electric cars in Australia touched about 0.5 % of the total new car market.

Tesla accounted for around 70% of these sales, possibly additional, & the Model 3 accounted for around two-thirds of annual electric sales, even though first distributions of that model only occurred in late August. The Model 3 even seized a main share of the total market for passenger vehicles values above $60,000, likely hiding the BMW 3 (3,135 sales), & settling in second to the Mercedes Benz C-Class (6,798).

Number of vehicles sold in Australia

Australia Electric Car Market1

Victoria has the maximum numbers of electric car possession across the country with 1324 vehicles bought from 2011-2017, nearly followed by NSW with 1,238 vehicles in the same time span. However when looking at the data from a market size perspective, the ACT & South Australia leads with 21 electric cars per ten thousand vehicles sold. Given the variable populations of each state, EV sales per ten thousand vehicles gives the best picture of those states accepting EV technology.

The ranking of Australia is globally very low compared to the total ratio of electric cars to total cars on the road. The three key factors which effect EV uptake in a country are customer demand, valuing & incentives put in place by the nation’s government. When it comes to the ratio that EVs makeup of the total vehicle fleet in Australia, the outcomes have been underwhelming associated to international leaders like Norway & the USA. Of the 36 OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation & Development) countries, thirty two of them have higher sales rates for EVs than Australia. The only nations with lower EVs sales rates were Mexico, Chile & Turkey which are classified as developing economies.

Australia Electric Car Market, By Technology

• BEV

• PHEV

• HEV

Australia Electric Car Market, By Product

• Hatchback

• Sedan

• SUV

• Others

Australia Electric Car Market, By Battery

• LFP

• Li-NMC

• Others

Australia Electric Car Market, By Battery Capacity

• >201 Ah

• <201 Ah

Australia Electric Car Market, By End-User

• Shared mobility providers

• Government organizations

• Personal users

• Others

Australia Electric Car Market , Key Players

• BMW

• Renault

• Nissan

• Tesla

• Hyundai

• Jaguar I-Pace

• Mercedes-Benz

• Audi

• Kia

