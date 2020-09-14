Asia Pacific Ventilator Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Mobility (Intensive Care and Portable ventilators), by Type (Adult and Infant), by Mode (Volume, Pressure, Combined and Others), by Interface (Invasive and Non-invasive), by End User and by Geography

Asia Pacific Ventilator Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



A ventilator machine mechanically assists any patient with the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide. This process is also known as artificial respiration. Mechanical ventilation is used as the medical terminology for artificial ventilation, where it assists in normal breathing or replace spontaneous breathing. Use of any normal ventilator machine is assisted by an anesthesiologist. This anesthesiologist should be certified and registered and include people such as nurse anesthetist, physician, respiratory therapist, paramedic, physician assistant, EMT or any other suitable person.

Mechanical ventilation is further termed as invasive as it involves instrument penetrating through the mouth or through the skin. The increase in efficacy of the ventilator system has been due to technological advances or a result of the improving skill of physicians. Application of the ventilators requires both knowledge of medical science along with an understanding of the equipment functions. Extremely sophisticated machines require special training and expertise to make ventilator systems clinically capable of helping all kind of patients.

Mobility, type, mode, interface, end-user, and geography are the various segments based on which the market for ventilator has been segmented in the Asia Pacific. Considering the mobility segment, the market has been segmented into intensive care ventilators and portable/transportable ventilators. Intensive care ventilators held a larger percentage of the market when compared with portable ventilators which can be contributed to the growing adoption of ventilators in medical facilities for helping patients suffering from any medical anomalies.

By interface, invasive and non-invasive have been two types based on which the market has been divided. Invasive interface became the segment holding the largest market share. It can be contributed to the growing advancement in the healthcare sector where invasive technologies are used for curing illness. Invasive technologies are used for understanding the effect of medicines in any patients’ body and has huge growth potential in the coming years. Hospitals/clinics held the largest market share with an increase in healthcare infrastructure leading to the higher adoption of ventilators has propelled the overall demand.

China, Japan, and India have been key countries that have contributed to the application of ventilators in the Asia Pacific. Government is focusing a lot on improving the overall healthcare infrastructure and more investments are coming in from all quarters of the world. The Asia Pacific has seen a surge in services market with more demand for personalized healthcare services. All these factors have together helped in the adoption of advanced health care treatments with ventilator being one of them.

Key Highlights:

• Asia Pacific Ventilator market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Asia Pacific Ventilator market

• Ventilator market segmentation on the basis of mobility, type, mode, interface, end-user, and geography.

• Ventilator market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Ventilator market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Ventilator market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at market value for Asia Pacific Ventilator market.

Some of the key players of the Asia Pacific Ventilator market include:

• BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• Lifetex Medical Systems (P) Ltd.

• Premier Medical Systems & Devices Private Limited

• Meditech

• Nanjing Chenwei Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

• Nanjing Superstar Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

• Macawi

• Hamilton

• Alveonic

• Anjue Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

• Guangzhou DODODO Medical Equipment Service Co., Ltd.

• Medtronic

Key Target Audience:

• Ventilator manufacturers

• Hospitals, clinics and Nursing homes

• Home healthcare agencies

• Assisted living facilities

• Healthcare insurance providers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Venture capitalists and investors

Scope of the Ventilator Market Report:

The research report segments Asia Pacific Ventilator market mobility, type, interface, mode, end-user and geography.

Ventilator Market, By Mobility:

• Intensive Care Ventilators

• High-end ICU Ventilators

• Mid-end ICU Ventilators

• Basic ICU Ventilators

• Portable/Transportable Ventilators

Ventilator Market, By Type:

• Adult/Pediatric Ventilators

• Neonatal/Infant Ventilators

Ventilator Market, By Interface:

• Invasive Ventilation

• Non-invasive Ventilation

Ventilator Market, By Mode:

• Combined Mode Ventilation

• Volume Mode Ventilation

• Pressure Mode Ventilation

• Others

Ventilator Market, By End-user:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Home Care

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

Ventilator Market, By Geography:

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Others

