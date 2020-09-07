Asia-Pacific Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2027

Asia-Pacific Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market By Species (Brown Algae, Red Algae, Green Algae), Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf & Ornamentals, Other Crops), Application Method (Foliar Treatment, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment), Form (Liquid, Dry), End Users (Farmers, Related Industries, Research Institutes), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), Country (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027.

Asia-Pacific Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Seaweed extracts biostimulant market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 12.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 371.32 million by 2027 from USD 148.00 million in 2019. Rising population in Asia-Pacific region is increasing the need of food production per acre.

Asia-Pacific Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market Scope and Market Size

Seaweed extracts biostimulant market is segmented on the basis of species, crop type, application method, form, end users and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into farmers, related industries, research institutes and others. Farmers segment is dominating the Asia-Pacific seaweed extracts biostimulant market as the growing population in Asia-Pacific region demands more production of food. Thus the farmers are keen towards obtaining more yields per acre.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct and indirect. Direct segment is dominating the market because large scale farming as well as related industries needs high amount of stimulating products for high productivity of agricultural products so they directly contact with biostimulant manufacturing companies and hence it takes higher share.Based on crop type, the market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, turf & ornamentals, oilseeds & pulses, and other crops. Fruits and vegetables segment is dominating the market as the increasing purchasing power and widespread urbanization and in the developing countries in Asia-Pacific region increases the demand for organic fruits and vegetables.

Based on application method, the market is segmented into foliar treatment, soil treatment, and seed treatment. Foliar treatment segment is dominating the segment as the farmers prefer foliar treatment for easy absorption of nutrients and micronutrients present in the seaweed extracts biostimulant through plants.

The countries covered in Asia-Pacific seaweed extracts biostimulant market report are China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

The country section of seaweed extracts biostimulant market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The major players covered in the report are Algea, BioAtlantis, AGRIGES, West Coast Marine Bio-Processing, Corp., Biovert S.L., L.Gobbi Srl unipersonale, Ilex EnviroSciences Limited, VALAGRO S.P.A, Koppert Biological Systems, Haifa Group, ACADIAN SEAPLANTS LIMITED, ATLÁNTICA AGRICOLA, Biostadt India Limited, Trade Corporation International, Agroenzymas, Micromix, UPL, OMEX, Brandt Consolidated, Inc., FMC Corporation and others among other domestic and global players. Seaweed extracts biostimulant market share data is available for Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

