Asia Pacific Operation & Business Support System Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) – by Solution, End-Users and Geography

OSS or operational support system is traditionally used by network operations, architects, support, planners, service designers, and engineering teams in the service provider. Increasingly product managers and senior staff under the CTO or COO may also use or rely on OSS for managing operations of the organization. It is the software applications that support customer-facing activities. In an organization, the billing, order management, customer relationship management, call center automation come under the BSS applications.

Operations and business support systems typically are complex, critical and form some of the costly parts of a service provider’s functions. More attention has been given to OSS in standards bodies resulting in achievement of a degree of uniformity of approach. An ICT system present in organization comprises networks, service capabilities, applications and content resources that actually deliver services to end users. OSS/BSS systems provide a complex set of management functions to support the ICT system together forming a critical component for the security and growth of the organization.

Customer care and customer management remain some of the major segments for the Asia Pacific Operation & Business Support System Market. Manufacturers are making changes as per the exclusive demand of the customers. Business support system being a subset of the operation support system has huge growth potential and opportunities in future. The business operation system segment remain one of the fastest growing segment. The report encompasses the changes in relation to addressing the customer requests after the growth of business and operation support system. The customer management is a key area that holds one of the largest market share as well within this report in Asia Pacific Operation & Business Support System Market region.

The Asia Pacific is one of the major markets for Operation and Business Support System globally where China and India among others are the two major regions profiled under this report. The changing modality boosting customer requirements are certain important drivers for the Asia Pacific Operation & Business Support System Market. Changing business dimensions making way for more customer centric operations remain another key driver for the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Key players of the Asia Pacific Operation & Business Support System Market :

• Capgemini

• Hughes

• Motorola

• ZTE Corporation

• China Communications Services Corporation Limited

• Nucleus Connect

• Neusoft Corporation

• Digital China Holdings Limited

• Alibaba

• Panamax Inc.

• Tata Group

• Venture Japan

• ASA & Associates

• Hitachi Systems

• SAKURA INFORMATION SYSTEMS

• Fujitsu Corporation

• Ericsson

• Infozech

• Cyient

• SANKYU INC.

• Japan System Care Co., Ltd.

• Toyota Global

• Hanwha

• Hughes

• PKF International

• Prodapt

• Deveo

• Arbiva

• Systems and Operations Support Pty Ltd

• CommTel

• Azoft

Asia Pacific Operation & Business Support System Market, by Solution:

• Operating Support System Solution

 Network Planning & Design

 Service Delivery

 Service Assurance

 Service Fulfilment

 Customer Care

 Others

• Business Support System Solution

 Customer Management

 Product/Service Management

 Revenue Management

 Order Management

 Others

Asia Pacific Operation & Business Support System Market, by End User:

• Telecom Enterprises

• Banking, Finance Services & Insurance

• Retail

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Others

Asia Pacific Operation & Business Support System Market, By Geography:

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of China Operation and Business Support System market

• Breakdown of Japan Operation and Business Support System market

• Breakdown of India Operation and Business Support System market

• Breakdown of South Korea Operation and Business Support System market

• Breakdown of Australia Operation and Business Support System market

