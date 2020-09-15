Asia Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Material Type, End-User, and Country.

Asia Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market was valued at US$ 779.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1543.2 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.16 % during a forecast period.



The increasing number of industries across the APAC region has fueled the demand for cleanroom disposable gloves market. The semiconductor industry was the highest revenue generator in the APAC market owing to the high use of cleanroom disposable gloves by cleanroom personnel to avoid cross-contamination of the manufactured products. Additionally, the emergence of cleanroom customized gloves for different industries to maintain cleanroom environment has added benefit to the manufacturers as these gloves are costly and generate higher revenue compared to regular gloves. So, growing consumer bases, increasing awareness and growing demand have propelled the cleanroom disposable market in the Asia Pacific.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, volatility in prices of raw materials and high cost associated with the installation of cleanroom spaces are some of the significant factors expected to hamper the market during the forecast period. Additionally, allergic reaction from certain gloves is also expected to hinder the market growth.

Natural rubber gloves accounted for the largest revenue share of the market in 2017. This is mainly because of the high elasticity that aids the speed of operations in cleanrooms. The gloves also offer highest comfort levels to the cleanroom personnel as compared to other cleanroom gloves like vinyl gloves and nitrile gloves.

Medical segment is leading the disposable gloves market owing to the growing use of disposable gloves in dental and veterinary fields for examination and surgeries in the medical sector.

India is the fastest growing market and projected to grow with the highest CAGR. Growing product demand is attributable to the rising utilization of disposable gloves in the hospitals and food and beverages sectors.

A recent development in Asia Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market: Ansell Ltd. has acquired Nitritex Ltd is a manufacturer of premium cleanroom life sciences consumables with headquarters in the U.K. The company has products like sterile and non-sterile consumables including disposable gloves, garments, goggles, face masks, and accessories. This acquisition has reinforced the geographic presence of the company.

Scope of the Asia Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market

Asia Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market, By Material Type

• Natural Rubber

• Vinyl

• Nitrile

• Neoprene

• Others

Asia Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market, By End User

• Aerospace Industry

• Disk Drives Industry

• Flat Panels Industry

• Food Industry

• Hospitals

• Medical Devices Industry

• Pharmaceuticals Industry

• Semiconductor Industry

• Others

Asia Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market, By Country

• China

• Japan

• India

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Key Players operating in Asia Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market

• Ansell Ltd.

• Hartalega Holdings Berhad

• Supermax Corporation Berhad

• Kossan Rubber Industries Ltd.

• Rubberex Corporation Berhad

• Top Glove Corporation Bhd

• Adventa Berhad

• Cardinal Health, Inc.

• Dynarex Corporation

• Semperit AG Holding.

