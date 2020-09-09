Ascorbic Acid Market Type, Share, Size, Analysis Trends, Demand and Top Players: Koninklijke DSM N.V.; Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co.,Ltd; Merck KGaA

The Winning Report [Ascorbic Acid Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status and Forecast 2026] published by Data Bridge Market research provides the all-inclusive data regarding the market with growth, share, size and recent market trends. Best practice models and research methodologies are utilized in this Ascorbic Acid market research report to give comprehensive market analysis, accurate market segmentation and insights. Worldwide Ascorbic Acid Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.

Global ascorbic acid market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.04% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising utilization from the food & beverages industry due to growing preferences of individuals to consume nutritional ingredients and products.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Koninklijke DSM N.V.; Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co.,Ltd; handong luwei pharmaceutical co.,ltd; CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited; Huabei Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; Merck KGaA; Nature’s Bounty; GlaxoSmithKline plc.; Muby Chemicals; LabChem Inc. and BBCA Group among others.

Succinct Description of the Market:

Ascorbic acid commonly known as vitamin C is a type of vitamin that is defined as a white coloured substance which is soluble in water and crystalline in nature. It is available in three variants majorly – granulated, powdered and slabs. It is generally found naturally in plants, animals although it can be manufactured synthetically as per the requirements of the application. It finds its uses as a nutritional ingredient in wide-range of applications.

The Ascorbic Acid is segmented on the basis of types and breadth of solutions offered by each of them. The first type is by Grade (Food & Pharmaceutical, Industrial), End-User (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Chemicals, Agriculture, Others)

Market Drivers:

Increasing range of utilization from a significant number of applicable industries due to its nutritional benefits is expected to drive the growth of the market

Overall innovations and advancements in the industrial applications of ascorbic acid giving rise to a greater usage rate; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Growth of environmental concerns relating to water purification is expected to fuel the growth of the market as ascorbic acid used in combination with sodium ascorbate can be a highly effective purifier

Large-scale group of diabetic population along with growing health awareness amongst the individuals is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Large-scale availability of substitute products and solutions is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the vulnerable nature of raw material prices restricting the rate of adoption for the product is expected to restrict the growth of the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ascorbic Acid are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Grade

Food & Pharmaceutical

Industrial

By End-User

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Chemicals

Agriculture

Others

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

In May 2018, Koninklijke DSM N.V. announced that their production site for vitamin C situated in Jiangshan, China will face downtime as they look to improve the performance and capabilities of the facility be investing in expansion and upgradation. The facility will be shut down for approximately four months starting from July 2018, and the upgrades will help in creating a more sustainable supply of production

In March 2015, Koninklijke DSM N.V. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Aland, with the company based in Hong Kong and dealing in the production of vitamin C for the China region. This acquisition will help in extensive presence of Koninklijke DSM N.V. for the region along with significant expansion of production capacity for vitamin C

Research strategies and tools used-:

This ASCORBIC ACID market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

