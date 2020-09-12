Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market Segmentation with Top Competitors || Intel, NVIDIA IBM, Micron, Samsung, Xilinx, Amazon, Microsoft, Airbus S.A.S., Boeing, General Electric,

(Global News) -The data and info collected to frame this large scale Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market report is based on the modules with large sample sizes. The report provides complete market analysis and forecasting, market definition, market drivers and market restraints, market share, market segmentation and analysis of key players in the market. This market report gives details about major manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, and major applications. Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market t report also brings into focus key opportunities in the industry and influencing factors which aids in taking business to the new level.

Artificial intelligence has various advantages in aviation industry, such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making and translation between languages for communication. It also includes advanced techniques of artificial intelligence which are used in reasoning, planning, learning, statistical analysis and computation.

Some of the major players operating in the global artificial intelligence in aviation market are Intel, NVIDIA IBM, Micron, Samsung, Xilinx, Amazon, Microsoft, Airbus S.A.S., Boeing, General Electric, Thales, Lockheed Martin, Garmin., GE, IRIS Automation, Kittyhawk, Neurala, Northrop Grumman, Pilot AI Labs among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Use of big data in aerospace industry

Significant increase in capital investments by aviation companies

Rising adoption of cloud-based applications and services in aviation industry

Increasing adoption of AI to improve customer services

Table of Content: Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market

Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market Overview Economic Impact on Industry Competition by Manufacturers Production, Revenue (Value) by Region Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type Market by Application Manufacturing Cost Analysis Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Market Effect Factors Analysis Market Forecast Appendix

Market Segmentation: Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market

The global artificial intelligence in aviation market is segmented based on offerings, technology, application and geographical segments.

Based on offerings, the market is segmented into hardware, software, service

On the basis of equipment, the market segmented into machine learning, context awareness, NLP, computer vision

On the basis of application, the market segmented into virtual assistants, smart maintenance

