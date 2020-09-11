Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size, Growth 2020-Industry & Technological Innovation: Major Players-Microsoft, NVIDIA, IBM, Atomwise, DEEP GENOMICS, Insilico Medicine

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027 is latest research study released by DBMR evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size, share, growth, industry analysis and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry. An extensive elaboration of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market strategy of the industry players in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand. The study starts with an introduction about the company/manufacturers profiling Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discoveryg strategic concept behind business using methods to assess and analyze market.

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market size is expected to hit USD 3,932.87 million by 2027 while exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 40.5% between 2020 and 2027. DBMR, publishes this information in its latest report, titled “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Offering (Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Other Technologies), Drug Type (Small Molecule, Large Molecules), Application (Immuno-Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic Diseases, Other Applications), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to growth of pharmaceutical industries by collaborating with other industries and growing need to reduce drug discovery and cost along with lessen time. Postponement in patent expiry is also anticipated to enhance the growth of market. Furthermore, development of biotechnology industries will create new opportunities for the growth of the market.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market 2020 Report encompasses an infinite knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are and also explains the drivers and restraints of the market which is obtained from SWOT analysis. By applying market intelligence for this Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market report, industry expert measure strategic options, summarize successful action plans and support companies with critical bottom-line decisions. Additionally, the data, facts and figures collected to generate this market report are obtained forms the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, mergers, newspapers and other authentic sources. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on several businesses across the world. Due to the rapid spread of the disease, companies are forced to shut down manufacturing units which has directly affected the business operations across the world. We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market are shown below:

By Offering (Software, Services),

By Technology (Machine Learning, Other Technologies)

By Drug Type (Small Molecule, Large Molecules)

By Application (Immuno-Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic Diseases, Other Applications)

By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Research Centres and Academic & Government Institutes)

List of Companies Profiled in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Report are:

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation

IBM Corporation

Atomwise, Inc

DEEP GENOMICS

Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Insilico Medicine

BenevolentAI Ltd

Exscientia

Cyclica Inc

Numerate

NuMedii, Inc

Envisagenics

twoXAR, Incorporated

OWKIN, INC

XtalPi Inc

BERG LLC

……

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Report displays data on key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report highlights current and future market trends and carries out analysis of the effect of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. The key topics that have been explained in this Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market report include market definition, market segmentation, key developments, competitive analysis and research methodology. To accomplish maximum return on investment (ROI), it’s very essential to be acquainted with market parameters such as brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behavior where this Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery report comes into play.

Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

North America dominates the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market due to the high prevalence of pharmaceutical companies, increasing research activities.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Scope and Market Size

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, drug type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on offering, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into software and services.

On the basis of technology, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into machine learning and other technologies. Machine learning has been further segmented into deep learning, supervised learning, reinforcement learning, unsupervised learning and other machine learning technologies.

Based on drug type, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into small molecule and large molecules.

On the basis of application, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into immuno-oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular disease, metabolic diseases and other applications.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market has also been segmented based on the end user into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, research centres and academic & government institutes.

Key questions answered

– What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Growth & Sizing?

– Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market?

– What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market?

– What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market?

– What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery

Chapter 4: Presenting the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2010-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2027).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

