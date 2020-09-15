Application Control Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future Broadcom Corporation, Cambium Networks, Carbon Black, Check Point Software Technologies

The application control market has been segmented on the basis of component, access points, organization size, vertical, and geography. Based on component, the application control market is segmented into solution, services. Based on access points, the application control market is segmented into desktops/laptops, servers, mobiles/tablets, others. Based on organization size, the application control market is segmented into SMEs, and large enterprises. Based on vertical, the application control is segmented into government and defense, BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, others. Geographically, the application control market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Leading Application Control Market Players:

Broadcom Corporation, Cambium Networks, Carbon Black, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Cyberark Software Ltd., Ivanti, Mcafee, LLC, Trend Micro Incorporated, Veracode, and Watchguard Technologies, Inc. are some of the well-established players present in the application control market.

The rising number of cyber-attacks coupled with a significant increase in number of connected devices and access points has notably increased the demand for superior monitoring as well as controlling of enterprise applications. As a result, the demand for extensive protection and coverage of end-point access has increased significantly and subsequently gained traction among numerous industry vertical. The advancement in application control tools also have facilitated the integration of forensic control that automate the validation process, enable checks for inputs as well as data correctness as an advantages for the end users. Thus, the application control market is poised to provide numerous profitable business opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace around the globe. As of June 2020, the US, Italy, Spain, Germany, China, France, Iran, India, and the UK are some of the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. Due to this pandemic situation, the use of application control has been positively impacted across the world owing to rule out of work from home policy. This has made the enterprises especially IT companies to use advanced security solutions to prevent incidents of cyber-attacks and malware problems.

