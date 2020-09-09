Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market : By Technology, Route of Administration, Application and Region – Global Industry Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Size, and Forecasts to 2020 – 2027.

Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market was valued US$ X1.2X Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of X7.XX% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market: Overview

In past years, pharmaceutical companies were motivated about the prospective of RNA interference (RNAi). But later, financial volatility and subsequent suspensions by pharmaceutical companies have articulated that RNAi therapeutics market was fiished. Yet, advances in nano medicine helped the vast potential of RNAi therapeutics to flourish. Antisense technology offers the prospect to influence the gene expression and this is being considered as an effective treatment for various diseases. Based on this factor, great number of gene silencing drugs are in the development process.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market have gathered substantial attention in the recent years, due to its perspective to treat many sort of chronic diseases such as tuberculosis, diabetes, cancer, AIDS, as well as certain cardiovascular problems. This prospect is being cashed on by the many companies in this industry and are investing in R&D. Just to emerge as being in the clinical research division, the RNA based therapeutics are likely to be explored as a most efficient treatment choice for the disorders, which are very difficult to treat. Market is expected to grow at CAGR XX.XX% over the forecast period, as number of companies are into the development of molecules focused on antisense technology.

However, there are many challenges associated with the emerging antisense technology and RNAi. One of the noticeable issue is the drug delivery to the proposed portion. Drug delivery to the nervous tissues is one of the problems as the drug has to pass the blood-brain barrier. Major players in the industry are coming up with solutions to overcome these challenges.

The other challenge is toxic effects caused by the use of this technology. Determining the right dosage and path for drug delivery of an antisense molecule is one of the most crucial process to ensure the safe administration. While overcoming this as much as possible and implementing it, companies have encountered multiple rejections from the regulatory bodies. For instance, FDA has refused, an antisense molecule to treat familial chylomicronemia syndrome by the renowned U.S. organization Akcea’s Waylivra. Such events would push companies to develop better paths, efficient delivery solutions, and effective compositions.

Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market: Growth Factors

In RNAi therapeutics, more influential product focus vs. platform technologies and virtual drug expansion models that enable several companies to minimize the R&D costs, are expected to attract investors and supplement in the growth of the market. Instead, major issues in drug delivery as well as high failure rates are some of the biggest barriers for companies working in this particular field. Despite the limitations, the players in the pharmaceutical sector are interested and focused for the commercialization of these therapies, hence antisense and RNAi therapeutics market have chances to grow substantially with CAGR of XX.XX% and expected to reach US$ XX.XX Mn by the end of the forecast period.

Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market: Regional Analysis

North America has experienced to be the most lucrative market in the recent times and has contributed a substantial share in the Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market. Multiple clinical trials have shown favorable results and are even progressing through the development stages. Supposing such trials expected to show positive results, the North American market can be expected to witness the exponential growth during forecast period. Furthermore in the U.S. several biotechnology companies have made considerably high investments for RNAi therapeutic development and number of RNAi therapeutics are in final stage of development phases. In North America, clinical laboratories are likely to contribute significant revenue generation via platform and product licensing. Supportive government regulation and provision to increase the number of clinical trials therein encourages the method of initiation for exploring antisense therapeutics. The forthcoming commercialization of several players are under R&D will help to boost the global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market in North America in the forecast period.

The increasing government expenditure toward R&D, as well as different forms of siRNA delivery methods, is a strong side propelling the growth of the global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market in Asia Pacific region. Still this region is experiencing the moderate growth rate with CAGR of XX.XX% during 2014-2018, but post commercialization of these therapies, prospects, and forthcoming opportunities in the Asia Pacific are likely to be more profitable, presenting a maximum development rate with the consistently growing CAGR of XX.XX% in the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Insights and developments

In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow. Big pharmaceutical developers have entered into collaboration agreements or outsourcing deals with a several of smaller firms & new entrants in an effort to take advantage of on the expected growth in revenue that this market can generate over the forecast period. For instance, Agreement between AstraZeneca’s and Ionis pharmaceuticals is one of the big deals that are hugely investing & doing R&D into antisense technology.

Since the discovery of RNAi in, there are various ways of treatment of multiple diseases using RNAi, still, the market has picked up very little over the past decade due to the complexities in delivery methodologies associated to RNAi. But due to initiatives by key players and ongoing R&D have shown the chances of better growth.

Rising need for the cure and prevention of diseases like cancer, AIDS and several diseases caused by mutating viruses is anticipated to impact the usage rate of oligonucleotide products. This field is rapidly expanding owing to the increasing number of clinical trials for the oligonucleotide drugs. For instance, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has 2 approved molecules in the European Union and 1 in U.S. along with 4 molecules in pipeline.

Many key players are putting efforts in developing novel delivery systems like nanocarriers, to encourage the in-vivo delivery of the oligonucleotides. To develop the bioavailability, carrying capability of siRNA payload and they deliver high interface with the target cells are the key functions of Nanocarriers, for which they are recognized mostly. The development of newer nanotechnology-oriented methods has offered high potential to the market to grow during the forecast period. Nanocarriers can reduce the toxicity of these oligonucleotides. There is huge need for the latest and harmless delivery systems for cancer and other viral diseases, which is expected to suppliment the market growth. Significant pipeline for cancer therapies by organizations and institutes such as, Enzon Pharmaceuticals (Santaris Pharma), OncoGenex, University of Texas, Astrazeneca (Ionis Pharmaceuticals), Isarna Therapeutics and INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. have huge contribution in driving the market.

Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment.

Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Company Profiles –

The players operating in the Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market, analyzed in the report are:

• GSK,

• Sanofi-Genzyme,

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals,

• Marina Biosciences,

• Benitec Biopharma,

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals,

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals,

• Akcea Therapeutics,

• Quark Pharmaceuticals,

• Gene Signal

Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

The global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is classified into technology, application, and route of administration. In terms of technology, the global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is bifurcated into RNA interference and antisense RNA. The segment RNA interference is further sub-divided into miRNA and siRNA. In terms of application, the global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market are categorized into cardiovascular, oncology, renal diseases, respiratory disorder, genetic disorders, a neurodegenerative disorder, infectious diseases, and others. In terms of route of administration, the global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is sub segmented into intravenous injections, pulmonary delivery, intraperitoneal injections, intradermal Injections, topical delivery, and other delivery methods.

Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market by Technology

• RNA Interference

o siRNA

o miRNA

• Antisense RNA

Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market by Application

• Oncology

• Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)

• Respiratory Disorders

• Renal Diseases

• Neurodegenerative Disorders

• Genetic Disorders

• Infectious Diseases

• Other

Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration

• Pulmonary Delivery

• Intravenous Injections

• Intra-dermal Injections

• Intraperitoneal Injections

• Topical Delivery

• Other Delivery Methods

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/46233

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com