President Donald Trump has said America will stay away from the never-ending “ridiculous” foreign wars and will recall its troops. He also vowed to kill terrorists who threaten Americans.

At a rally on Thursday in the electrically important state of Florida, Trump claimed US politicians had spent billions of dollars over the past few decades to rebuild other countries, wage foreign wars, and protect foreign borders.

He said: “But now we are finally protecting our country in order to rebuild our cities.” At the same time, we’re bringing our jobs, our businesses, and our soldiers back to America. ”

Trump said to his supporters: “We will kill the terrorists who pose a threat to our citizens and we will not allow them to enter our great country America.” We will stay away from the never-ending ‘ridiculous’ foreign wars. ‘”Regarding these wars, the President said American soldiers are returning to their homes.

The White House had previously stated that President Donald Trump will accept the election results if the President holds free and fair elections for the presidency. White House press secretary Kelly McCannie made this statement at a time when the president has recently sparked controversy by refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he lost the November 3 election.

“The president will accept the results of free and fair elections, but I think it would be better if you put this question to the Democratic Party,” McCanni replied to a question asking for a peaceful transfer of power. I am already saying that they will not accept the election results.

McCanni was asked by the journalist: “I am referring to the fact that when the president was asked if there would be a peaceful transfer of power, I am asking that now. If he loses the election, it will be give peaceful transfer of power?

“South Carolina Democratic leader Jim Cliburn said Trump would not win if there were fair elections,” said the press secretary. Senator Barbara Boxer said the only way Trump can win is to steal. He said, “The Washington Post was titled,” Democrats are unlikely to trust the outcome if Trump wins.