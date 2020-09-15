Agricultural Biotechnology Market: Year 2020-2027 – New Business Experts Ideas by ADAMA Ltd, ChemChina, Corteva, Evogene Ltd.

An off-the-shelf report on Agricultural Biotechnology Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are ADAMA Ltd, ChemChina, Corteva, Evogene Ltd., KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, Limagrain, Marrone Bio Innovations, MITSUI & CO., LTD, Nufarm, Performance Plants Inc., etc.

What is Agricultural Biotechnology?

Agricultural biotechnology, is an area of agricultural science that involves the use of scientific tools and techniques, including genetic engineering, molecular markers, molecular diagnostics, vaccines, and tissue culture, to modify living organisms: plants, animals, and microorganisms. It helps in modifying plants, animals, and microorganisms and improve their agricultural productivity.

The agricultural biotechnology market is expected to grow due to an increase in demand for new breeding techniques. Moreover, a rise in the adoption of genetically modified (GM) crops globally is expected to drive the market throughout the forecast period.

