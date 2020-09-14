According to Amazon, 100,000 new employees will be hired in the US and Canada – the e-commerce company Amazon will hire a lakh in the US and Canada

Amazon posted record earnings and sales in the April to June quarter (symbolic photo)

Special things: Both countries will open 100 new facilities, part-time and full-time. These jobs were awarded to Amazon in the April-June quarter.

E-commerce company Amazon has announced that it will appoint a lakh in the US and Canada to keep up with the growing trend of online shopping and fulfill orders on time. Will introduce 100 new features. The company issued a statement Monday stating that these jobs were regular, part-time, and full-time. This will help him pack and complete orders in a short amount of time, according to the company. With this, Amazon made it clear that this employment is not related to the appointments made during the vacation.

also read

Amazon welcomes the announcement to allow the delivery of non-essential goods

Tellingly, the American company Amazon posted record profits and income from April to June. This is because during the covid-19 epidemic, most of the people prefer e-commerce businesses for groceries and other essentials. The company’s quarterly business has grown nearly 40 percent to reach $ 89 billion. The company announced last week that it would create 10,000 new jobs in the Bellevue suburb near its Seattle headquarters. Amazon rented an additional 20 million square feet of office space in the city and announced in February that it would create 15,000 jobs here.

The company had given 1.75,000 jobs earlier this year and announced last week it would hire 33,000 people at the corporate and technology levels. Alicia Boller Davis, who worked on Amazon’s inventory issues around the world, said the company is offering a $ 1,000 bonus as an incentive in some cities where it is difficult to find employees in those cities. Detroit, New York and Philadelphia.

The Vice President of Amazon India speaks to NDTV

(This message has not been processed by the NDTV team. It will be posted directly from the Syndicate feed.)