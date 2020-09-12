Uncategorized
5G IoT Market Revenue and Competitor Insights | Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Palo Alto Networks, Inc.; Anritsu; Telenor Group and More
5G IoT market research report proves to be very significant in many ways to grow business. This market report examines the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between top players. In addition, businesses can be familiar with the extent of the marketing problems, causes of failure for particular product already in the market, and prospective market for a new product to be launched. The study of 5G IoT market report also assists to figure out types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas for the step up of a product.
Global 5G IoT market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6927.93 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value is due to the significant levels of infrastructure development activities currently taking place worldwide.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global 5G IoT market are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Palo Alto Networks, Inc.; Anritsu; Telenor Group; Sierra Wireless; Syniverse Technologies LLC; Nokia; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; AT&T Intellectual Property; Verizon; Juniper Networks, Inc.; Sprint.com; BT; Telefónica S.A.; Vodafone Limited; Telstra; Bell Canada; Singtel among others.
Major Regions as Follows:
- Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America(United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa(GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Market Drivers:
- High volume of data traffic generation; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market
- Growing prevalence of IoT devices worldwide is another factor boosting the market growth
- Increasing demands for low latent connectivity solutions also acts as a market driver
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, Singtel announced two new initiatives for Singapore’s 5G ecosystem during the Smart Nations Innovations Week. These innovations will deal with enhancing the transformation capabilities of Industry 4.0 by deploying them with 5G technology, along with innovating the maritime operations of Singapore by utilizing 5G connectivity services and solutions. These initiatives will drive business innovations and transform the manufacturing and maritime industry verticals
- In February 2019, Juniper Networks, Inc. along with Telefónica S.A. the next phase of “Spain Fusión Network” for meeting the rising demands of connectivity in the region. Both organizations are focusing on further innovations and advancement of technology to ensure that they can provide high performance for connectivity and solutions for various end-users
Key focus of the report
- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
- It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
