Technology
2020 P2P Payments Market Growth By clearXchange, SnapCash, Dwolla, TransferWise Ltd
P2P Payments Market(Effects of COVID-19)Share 2020
P2P Payments Market Segment as Follows:
Essential Players Operated in the P2P Payments Market Report are:
PayPal Pte. Ltd.
Tencent
Square, Inc.
Circle Internet Financial Limited
clearXchange
SnapCash
Dwolla, Inc.
TransferWise Ltd.
CurrencyFair LTD
One97 Communications Ltd.
The Product Types can be Fragmented as:
Airtime transfer & Top-Ups
Money transfers & Payments
Merchandise & Coupons
Travel & Ticketing
P2P Payments Market Segmentation by Application:
Retail Payments
Travels & Hospitality Payments
Transportation & Logistics Payments
Energy & Utilities Payments
Others
Regions covered in this report are:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
