2020 Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Growth By DowDuPont, ExxonMobil, FPC, Hanwha Total, USI

Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Segment as Follows:

Essential Players Operated in the Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Report are:

DowDuPont

ExxonMobil (US)

FPC (TW)

Hanwha Total (KR)

USI (TW)

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN)

Sipchem (SA)

BASF-YPC (CN)

Braskem (BR)

Westlake (US)

TPI Polene (TH)

LG Chem (KR)

Celanese (US)

Arkema (FR)

Repsol (ES)

LyondellBasell (NL)

Sumitomo Chem (JP)

Levima/Haoda Chem (CN)

Lotte Chem (KR)

Total (FR)

Tosoh (JP)

Versalis/Eni (IT)

Ube (JP)

Huamei Polymer (CN)

NUC Corp (JP)

Sumsung Total (KR)

The Product Types can be Fragmented as:

Tubular EVA

Autoclave EVA

Other Process

Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Segmentation by Application:

Film

Adhesive and Coating

Molding Plastics

Foaming Materials

Other Applications

Regions covered in this report are:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

