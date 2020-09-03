2 types of steroids have managed to save the lives of some corona patients – WHO recommends giving steroid to severe COVID-19 patients, 2 steroids that were treated in the study

According to the report published in The Guardian, the combined results of this test and six other tests have confirmed those results and found that there is at least one equally cheap and widely available steroid, hydrocortisone (hydrocortisone) which also saves lives.

According to a meta-analysis of the results published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, which covered a total of 1,703 patients from seven studies, the risk of death in these critically ill patients is reduced by up to 20%. Three studies were also published separately in the journal.

Jonathan Stern, Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at Bristol University and lead author of the meta-analysis, said, “Steroids are an inexpensive and readily available drug, and our analysis has confirmed that they are those most affected by Covid-19, effective in reducing Human deaths. “

Cheap steroids saved lives amid the coronavirus epidemic and have been labeled a “big hit”.

“The results were consistent with the test and showed benefits regardless of age or gender.” The pooled results show the importance of the recovery test results. Because they come from a diverse group of patients from many countries, including Brazil and France. “We got a consistent message from all of these tests, and the effects of hydrocortisone are consistent with the effects of dexamethasone,” he said.

Martin Landre, professor of medicine and epidemiology at Oxford University and assistant investigator on recovery testing, said the time doctors use steroids is the moment they reach the oxygen tank of a patient in need of help with breathing. It happens without waiting to go to the ventilator.

They said that these drugs are already widely used. In May, about 7-8% of patients at Kovid Hospital were being treated with dexamethasone, compared to about 55% at the end of June.

Landre said, “This is not a drug that costs $ 3,000 to stay in the hospital for a few days.” In many other areas of acute preventive medicine there is no one close to its cost. So it is a widely used and useful weapon in the fight against Corona. I mean, treating people with dexamethasone is like giving or taking 60 pounds to save a life. “

