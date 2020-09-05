17 dead, 20 injured in mosque explosion in Bangladesh – 17 dead, 20 injured in mosque explosion in Bangladesh

Symbolic picture

Dhaka:

At least 17 people, including one child, were killed and 20 others injured when a gas leak caused by the simultaneous explosion of six air conditioners exploded in a mosque on the outskirts of the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka. Fire department officials released this information on Saturday.

These explosions took place during Namaz on Friday evening at around 9 p.m. at the Baitul Salat Mosque in the central Narayanganj district.

According to Dhaka Tribune news, 17 people, including a seven-year-old child, died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute for Burns and Plastic Surgery while about 20 people are being treated in the hospital.

Narayanganj Police Superintendent Mohammad Zayedul Alam said action will be taken if evidence of negligence is found in the investigation. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed concern about the incident and issued instructions to provide medical care to the victims.

